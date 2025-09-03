Cong MLA creates flutter with 'delivery' remarks at woman journo

Karwar (Karnataka), Sep 3 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA R V Deshpande’s terse reply to a woman journalist about a super specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district has triggered a controversy.

During a visit to Joida in Uttara Kannada district, the journalist asked former Minister Deshpande when the people of the region will get a super specialty hospital.

To this, the eight-time MLA said, "Do you have any delivery? Tell me, and I'll get it done for you." The seemingly insensitive remark drew flak from the opposition BJP.

The saffron party hit out at Deshpande, who once won the best MLA of the year award.

"The INC's pattern of disrespecting women continues. First, the shameful insults hurled at PM Shri Narendra Modi's mother. Now, ex-Minister R.V. Deshpande's vile comment to a female journalist," the party said in a post on ‘X’.

It said that this remark was not just an insult but "a culture of misogyny".

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra too slammed the MLA.

In a post on 'X', he said pregnant women are facing a dire situation due to the lack of proper hospitals, and in this regard, when a media colleague drew the attention of former minister and senior legislator Deshpande to the need for a multi-specialty hospital, the words spoken by Deshpande were not befitting his age, experience, and dignity.

"The statement he made, which was expressed in a manner that insults womankind, is something that civilised society can never accept. In this regard, R V Deshpande should retract his statement and apologise," Vijayendra said.

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla too came down heavily on Deshpande.

"After Abusing PM Modi mother now Shocker from Congress Karnataka leader RV Deshpande. Journalist: When will Uttar Kannada region get a good hospital? Congress leader R.V. Deshpande: ‘When you deliver a child’. Replying to a woman journalist like this? Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon???” Poonawalla posted on ‘X’. PTI GMS GMS KH