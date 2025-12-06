Cong MLA demands arrest of those responsible for cutting border fencing

Imphal, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar on Saturday demanded the arrest of those responsible for cutting border fencing along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Chandel district.

Unknown miscreants had cut down nearly 160 to 200 metres of newly erected border fencing near Changbol village in Chandel district. Officials suspect the incident took place on the night of December 2.

Speaking to reporters, the Khundrakpam constituency legislator said, "Fencing work is being carried out under strict security deployment, yet no arrests have been made so far. This is very unfortunate." Thokchom questioned how such a large section of fencing could be damaged despite the presence of central forces.

“As per my report, there is Assam Rifles and central forces present nearby where the fencing was cut down. Why is the government silently watching all these? Even the media people here cannot visit the site. Then the government should show that the repairing works have been done." PTI COR RG