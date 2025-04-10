Cong MLA Deshmukh seeks crackdown on drug trade after narcotics seizure in Latur, Dharashiv

Latur, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh on Thursday urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to launch a special police operation to uproot illegal drug trade in Latur and Dharashiv districts before the menace spreads to the entire Marathwada region.

The former state minister maintained that over the decades Latur in central Maharashtra has built a reputation as a centre for education, industry, trade, agriculture and healthcare.

However, recent revelations of drug production and trafficking in the district have come as a shocking and disturbing development, noted the MLA from Latur City.

Deshmukh questioned the efficiency of law enforcement agencies in effectively dealing with drug trade, emphasizing that while the resilient people of Marathwada strive for progress despite hardships, criminal elements have begun exploiting the region for illegal drug activities.

On February 14, the Dharashiv police seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Tamalwadi check-post on Solapur-Tuljapur Road. The drug consignment was headed to Tuljapur, a town famous for the temple of goddess Tulaja Bhavani. Police have so far arrested 14 persons in connection with the drug seizure.

On Tuesday (April 8), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence raided a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Latur district and recovered 11.36 kilograms of the synthetic stimulant drug worth Rs 17 crore, as per police.

Deshmukh expressed concern that the drug trade has infiltrated areas like Tuljapur, a revered pilgrimage site, and Latur, a prominent educational hub.

He urged Chief Minister Fadnavis, who holds the home department, to take swift and strict action through a special crackdown to dismantle this network.

The MLA demanded that authorities identify those running the drug trade, uncover the influential forces backing them, and take strict action to eliminate this threat. PTI COR RSY