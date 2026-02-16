Cong MLA from Haryana booked over his attempt to hand over 'jhunjhuna' to SDM

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) A case was registered against Congress MLA in Haryana, Devender Hans, and others for handing over a 'jhunjhuna' (toy) during a protest last month to the local SDM who claimed that the act obstructed him in his official work and humiliated him, police said on Monday.

The controversy stems from a protest outside the SDM's office on January 19 led by the MLA of Guhla who claimed that some shops in the Block and Development Panchayat Officer complex, especially along the Pehowa Road, were being allowed extensions without approval, beyond their original 10-ft length.

Guhla Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said over the phone on Monday that four people, including the MLA, have been named in the FIR, while some unknown persons have also been booked.

The DSP added that Kailthal police will call the Congress leader to join the probe and has sought the Haryana assembly speaker's permission for it.

SDM Pramesh Singh alleged that Hans "misbehaved" with him during the protest in his police complaint submitted on January 20.

A purported video of the heated exchange between the legislator and the SDM of Guhla showed Hans taking out a 'jhunjhuna' (toy) from a supporter's pocket and attempting to give it to the SDM.

"Ye jhunjhuna pakdo aur bajate raho, aur kuchh nahi hota aapse (Keep playing with this toy; you are not capable of anything else)," the MLA is heard saying in the video that has been widely circulated online.

To this, the SDM responded, "Keep it with you". The MLA then threw the toy at Singh's feet and walked away.

The MLA said Singh could not give "any satisfactory reply" or explain what action is being taken in the matter.

Later, Singh told reporters that he addressed all their concerns regarding the extensions but Hans "misbehaved" with him.

In his complaint, the SDM claimed that Hans and his supporters threatened him and humiliated him publicly by mockingly handing over a toy.

The SDM also submitted a copy of the complaint to the deputy commissioner, seeking action under appropriate legal sections.

Kaithal police had earlier found that the complaint against the MLA was non-cognisable and approached a local court seeking permission to conduct a detailed investigation.

"After taking permission from a court, we began an investigation into the matter. During investigations, some evidence came to light that it was a cognisable offence. Later, we informed the court in this regard.

"Now, we have registered a case against the MLA and some others in the matter. We will approach the Haryana assembly speaker for his permission to allow the police to call the legislator to join the investigation," the DSP said. The case has been registered under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, the DSP said. PTI SUN VSD SKY SKY