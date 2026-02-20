Cong MLA Katare resigns as deputy LoP in MP assembly

Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress MLA Hemant Katare on Friday resigned from the post of Deputy Leader of Opposition (Dy LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh assembly claiming he needed time for his Ater constituency in Bhind and family, a party functionary said.

Katare submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, state party organisational general secretary Sanjay Kamble told PTI.

Kamble denied that Katare was not getting along well with LoP Singhar.

Katare has said under the present circumstances he was unable to devote required time and attention to his assembly constituency, and therefore decided to step down from the post, Kamble added.

"The resignation pertains only to the post and not to party membership. Katare was, is and will continue to remain with the Congress with full commitment. The final decision on whether to accept Katare's resignation as deputy LoP rests with the state Congress president and the party's top leadership," Kamble said.

"I think Katare will be asked to continue and his resignation will be turned down," he added. PTI LAL BNM