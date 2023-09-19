Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Nuh (Haryana): A court here on Tuesday sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Sunday, the court had extended his police remand by two more days in connection with the FIR registered at the Nagina police station.

The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh, was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan.

The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds.

Police had, on Friday, secured a two-day remand of Khan after he was produced before a court here which later extended his police remand in another FIR registered at Nagina police station in connection with Nuh violence.

Earlier, police in Nuh had said the violence had occurred at mainly three to four places in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said during the investigation into the incidents of violence that took place around the Barkali Chowk in Nagina, some accused were interrogated and "the MLA's name came to the fore".

On the charges against the Congress legislator, he had said, "In the acts of vandalism and arson that took place at Nagina's Barkali Chowk, he is accused of provoking people and inciting violence." Several people were injured in the Barkali Chowk violence, while government vehicles, including those belonging to the police, were damaged and an oil mill was set on fire, the SP had said.

A procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the violence and the ensuing riots.

Multiple FIRs were lodged after the violence, including one at a police station in Nuh on August 1. Khan was issued a notice under CrPC section 160 (requiring his presence before police) in connection with the August 1 FIR.