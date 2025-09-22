Cong MLA Mamman Khan's security increased after inputs about threat: Police sources

Gurugram, Sept 22 (PTI) Security has been beefed up for the Congress MLA from Nuh's Ferozpur Jhirka constituency, Mamman Khan, following inputs that he may be targeted by a gangster, police sources said on Monday.

"Maman Khan has received threats before, and this time, the number of security personnel has been increased after inputs about the threat were received," a source said.

Speaking to PTI, Khan said it is a regular security review by the police.

"There is nothing like any threat or increase in security. The police keep reviewing my security from time to time. Now, police again reviewed the security," he said.

According to police sources, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a henchman of a gangster, and during interrogation, he claimed there was a plan to attack Khan.

When the MLA was in Nuh three days ago, a team of Gurugram police reached there and took the MLA to Gurugram under tight security.

After this, the security for the Congress MLA was increased and security personnel were deployed at his Gurugram house.

A senior police officer said that Khan already had security cover.

When contacted, STF officials refused to comment.