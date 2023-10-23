Cong MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan accuses CPI(M) of using state machinery to justify 'loot' by CM, his family

Kochi, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan intensified his attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday by alleging that the state and party machinery was being used by the ruling CPI(M) to justify and defend the "loot" by the CM and his family.

Kuzhalnadan said that an example of the same was the recent letter issued by the State Goods and Services Tax Department which, according to him, only stated that the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) as required under the law has been paid.

The CPI(M) hit back at the Congress MLA accusing him of spreading lies on the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress MLA from Muvatuppuzha said the letter does not mention the CM's daughter's name -- Veena T -- anywhere and the subject line only mentions her company's name.

Therefore, it was not an answer to his query to State Finance Minister K N Balagopal regarding the tax paid on the total Rs 1.72 crore received by Veena and her firm from Kochi-based private minerals company, CMRL, the Congress leader claimed at a press conference held here.

"It was a capsule issued by the department to mislead the people and it was swallowed whole by the media. This is an indication of how the state machinery has been used to justify and defend the loot by the CM and his family," Kuzhalnadan alleged.

He also claimed that Veena had been receiving money from the private company since January 1, 2017 and her firm since March 2, 2017, both under separate contracts.

While the firm got its GST registration on July 1, 2017, when this new tax regime came into effect, she got a GST registration only on January 17, 2018, he claimed.

"Therefore, for more than a year she was getting money without a GST registration. So how can anyone claim she paid GST for all the money she got from the private company," he contended.

In view of these facts, let the people decide whether he should apologise or the state Finance Minister for allegedly misleading the public.

Kuzhalnadan said that the state and party machinery can be used to target and demoralise him, but he cannot be scared away as "God is with me".

The Congress MLA said he had raised the GST issue when the CPI(M) state secretariat came to the defence of Veena by saying she had remitted the requisite taxes.

He also claimed that he never said that Veena and her firm had paid no GST in connection with the transactions with the Kochi-based company.

"However, we should not get sidetracked from the main issue which is - why Veena got that money without providing any service? The money was given to gain favours from the CM," he alleged.

Hitting back at Kuzhalnadan, CPI(M) central committee member A K Balan said that no one with an iota of common sense can term the financial transactions between Veena and her firm and the private company as alleged payment without providing any professional service or black money as the requisite taxes were paid.

"He (Kuzhalnadan) is turning turtle now about what he said in the past. People can see that. He can go to court if he feels so strongly about it. No one is stopping him. But he should stop the spreading of this false propaganda on a daily basis," Balan said.

The senior CPI(M) leader, a day ago, had demanded that Kuzhalnadan should apologise to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter for the allegations against them by him.

Balan had demanded the apology in view of the recent communication from the state GST department.

The GST department's clarification came amidst a raging row over financial transactions between Veena's firm and the minerals company.

Kuzhalnadan has raised corruption allegations against Veena in connection with the transaction between her firm and the Kochi-based minerals company.

He had also sought to know whether Veena had remitted IGST for the over Rs 1 crore that she had received from the minerals company.

He has also recently sought a vigilance probe into the corruption allegations.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily reported that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing a ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department.

However, Vijayan rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him. PTI HMP HMP ROH