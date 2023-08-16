Cong MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan denies accusations of money laundering, tax evasion; says open to probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who was accused by the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of money laundering and tax evasion in connection with a land deal, on Wednesday denied the allegations and said he was ready to face a probe by any agency or even the Left party.

The MLA from Muvattupuzha denied the allegations that he was using his law firm for laundering money and said he was willing to disclose all his financial documents, including the firm's, for investigation.

During a press conference held here in the wake of the accusations made by a CPI(M) leader a day ago, Kuzhalnadan also gave details of the taxes paid by his firm for the past several years .

While laying himself open to any probe, Kuzhalnadan shot back at the ruling CPI(M) asking whether it was ready to take the same stand with regard to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena and her company.

"I am least bothered. I challenge you (CPIM) to probe the allegations using all the agencies at your disposal. I am daring them. Even if T Veena is not ready to disclose details of her company's transactions or employee details, I will. I will even allow the CPI(M) to go through those details," he said.

The Congress MLA also suggested that former state finance minister and CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac may be tasked with going through his accounts.

He also rejected the accusation that he did not show the fair market value when purchasing land in Chinnakanal area of Idukki district for his resort.

Kuzhalnadan said that at the time he bought land, the fair value according to the government for that property was around Rs 87 lakh, but he had paid over Rs 1.92 crore for the same.

He also claimed that he paid over Rs 19 lakh as taxes in connection with that purchase. It was more than the amount he would have had to pay as tax if he had bought the land for the fair value, he added.

As he concluded the press conference, the Congress MLA said, "Let's bring transparency and honesty in politics." "We will have to meet again soon," he told the reporters.

The accusations against him come in the wake of him dragging Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas into a row over some financial transactions by his wife Veena, asking why he had not disclosed its details in his election affidavit if the dealings were transparent and legal.

Kuzhalnadan had tried to refer to the controversial matter in the House on August 11 during his speech, but the Speaker had intervened suddenly and didn't allow him to speak further.

A controversy had erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between a private minerals company and Chief Minister Vijayan's daughter T Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence has also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis due to her relationship with a "prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department. PTI HMP HMP ANE