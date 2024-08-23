Cong MLA moves resolution seeking caste census in Gujarat; BJP govt rejects move

Gandhinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Friday introduced a resolution in the Gujarat assembly seeking 'caste-based census' in the state.

The party said identification of disadvantaged castes will help in formulating policy and judicious allocation of resources.

However, the BJP government rejected the resolution. The ruling party claimed first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected the idea of caste census and said it would lead to discrimination in the society.

Responding to the resolution moved by Congress Legislature Party Leader Amit Chavda on the last day of the monsoon session, state legislative and parliamentary affairs minister Rushikesh Patel termed it a "toolkit" activated by the Congress' central leadership to acquire power.

Patel rejected the resolution saying conducting a caste census falls in the purview of the Central government and not the state.

Chavda, while moving the resolution, said a caste-census is necessary for ensuring social justice in Gujarat.

"Socio-economic inequality and caste-based discrimination are increasing day by day in the state, which is a matter of concern for all of us. Certain classes or regions are getting maximum benefits of development. Disparity is evident in government jobs, in industries, educational institutions and allocation of resources" he said.

"To remove the economic, educational and social inequality among the people of the state, it is necessary to identify the social inequality between the castes. Identification of disadvantaged castes or groups will help in formulating state policy, judicious allocation of resources and planning," he said.

Judicial and equitable distribution of resources is not possible without caste based census in the state, Chavda asserted.

"In the absence of data about current socio-educational status of the population of a particular caste or group in the state, it is not possible to know how much positive or negative change the reservation policy has brought about in the socio-economic conditions of these castes. A caste census will provide accurate information on the implementation of the existing policies and schemes of the state," he claimed.

"Every census of independent India from 1951 to 2011 enumerates data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, but statistics of Other Backward Classes and Other Castes were not collected. It is also necessary to obtain statistics of the economic status of families in rural and urban areas and to identify indicators of backwardness," he said.

Rejecting the proposal, Patel asked why Congress never thought of conducting a caste-based census when it was in power in the past.

"Even Jawaharlal Nehru rejected this idea saying it will further divide the country. This is a toolkit activated by the party's national leaders to acquire power by hook or crook. Congress has adopted the policy of divide and rule. They are setting a wrong narrative by raising this issue. You only gave slogans about removing poverty while it is PM Narendra Modi who actually worked for everyone and gave them equal rights" said Patel. PTI PJT PD BNM