Cong MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call; FIR registered

Faridabad (Haryana), Aug 16 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly threatening Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma and his mother, police said on Wednesday. The Congress MLA from Faridabad (NIT) lodged a complaint in this regard at the Saran Police Station on Tuesday. "I received a call from a unknown mobile number twice on August 15 at 8:02 pm and at 8:08 pm. The caller hurled abuses at me and also threatened to kill me and my mother.

Advertisment

"My mother has gone for a pilgrimage. If something happens to her, this man will be responsible for it," he said in his complaint.

A senior police officer said the case has been registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. "The call, received by the MLA, was from a local number. The probe is underway," he added.

PTI CORR AS SRY SRY