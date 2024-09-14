Cong MLA seeks probe into fraud call which claimed daughter arrested by Delhi police

Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) Congress MLA Anwar Sadath on Saturday demanded a probe into a fraud attempted against his family by someone who called his wife recently and said that their daughter had been arrested by Delhi police.

Sadath, the MLA from Aluva, said he has asked Kerala police to find out how his wife's phone number and his daughter's name were available to those who made the fraudulent Whatsapp call.

He said that the caller asked whether it was his daughter's home by taking her name and then said that she had been arrested by Delhi police.

Sadath told TV channels that his wife had panicked on hearing that their daughter had been arrested by Delhi police.

"I immediately called my daughter and found that she was fine. Thereafter, I called the Aluva CI and informed him about the incident. I want to know how my wife's number and my daughter's name was known to such individuals," he said.

The Aluva MLA said he was highlighting the issue as he wants everyone to be aware of such fraudulent calls so that they do not panic and get duped by such methods. PTI HMP HMP KH