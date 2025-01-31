Cong MLA taunts Rajasthan governor for holding district-wise meetings, Bagde replies

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's address to the state assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on Friday was interrupted by Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra who took a jibe at him for holding district-wise meetings.

The governor also courteously replied, saying a committee related to tribal interests comes under his jurisdiction and it is his responsibility and duty to hold its meetings.

When he talked about his tour of Tamlor in the Barmer district, the governor said he went to a village and found a house built under PM Aawas Yojna. When he opened the water tap, people said the water had come from Sardar Sarovar, 800 km away.

To this, Dotasra stood up and said, "The government is not taking any meetings and the governor has to visit the districts to hold meetings." Governor Badge replied and said, "A committee related to the welfare of tribal community comes under him and it is his responsibility and duty to hold its meeting. I will visit every district and hold meetings." The governor read the speech for one hour and 26 minutes.

During his address, Bagde also held the previous Congress government responsible for the delay in the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (now Ram Jal Setu) scheme. He alleged that the Jal Jeevan Mission scam which took place in the Congress rule maligned the image of Rajasthan.

The governor said not a single paper leak has happened in the current government whereas under the Congress rule, paper leaks occurred leading to delays in exams.

He said the BJP government has released a calendar to fill 81,000 posts.

The governor said the government is working to promote the youth. The target is to take Rajasthan's economy to 350 billion dollars. Rising Rajasthan Summit is the biggest example to make this a reality, he added.

He said a strong foundation of Rs 35 lakh crore investment was laid in 'Rising Rajasthan', which will lead to the state's industrial rise.

Bagde said just as the investments came to Gujarat from various parts of the country and abroad through Vibrant Gujarat, representatives from 32 countries also came to 'Rising Rajasthan'.

The House was later adjourned till Monday.