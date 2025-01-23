Cong MLA to present private bill seeking commission for men's rights

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) In the backdrop of increasing ‘false and concocted’ cases of sexual harassment against men, Congress MLA Eldhose P Kunnappilly said he is planning to present a private member’s bill demanding the formation of a commission for men’s rights in the assembly.

Kunnappilly, MLA from Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam, who is also an accused in a sexual assault case, told reporters that the draft of the bill was ready.

He said he was not trying to defend his case which was pending in the court. “As a public worker, I have the mental courage to fight my case. But many others are facing mental harassment due to false allegations,” he said.

He said many people are accused in cases and those who face harassment due to ‘false’ charges. “Some escape by paying money, while others run away,” he said.

The MLA suggested that similar to the women’s commission, there should be a commission dedicated to protecting men’s rights. This commission should allow men to approach and file complaints.

He said as women are treated as ‘weaker’ sections, they have certain rights and privileges. But the protective cover given to them was being misused to trap men in many sexual harassment cases, the MLA said.

Citing the Boby Chemmanur case in which he was jailed for six days for a verbal comment with diabolical meaning against actor Honey Rose, Kunnappilly said he did not feel the case had much ‘depth.’ “If such cases crop up, everyone will have to go to jail,” he said. PTI MVG MVG ADB