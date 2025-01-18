Cong MLA, two others get anticipatory bail in suicide abetment case

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) A court in Wayanad on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan, Wayanad unit president N D Appachan, and party leader K K Gopinathan in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

The Wayanad District and Sessions Court granted bail on the condition that the accused must not leave the district, attempt to influence witnesses, destroy evidence, or obstruct the investigation. They are also required to fully cooperate with the probe, according to police.

The lawyer of Appachan confirmed that anticipatory bail was granted with conditions for the three individuals.

The police have booked Balakrishnan and three others on charges of abetment to suicide under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the deaths of party office-bearer N M Vijayan and his son on January 9.

In a letter to KPCC president K Sudhakaran, reportedly sent just hours before taking the extreme step, Vijayan named Balakrishnan, Appachan, and other party leaders.

The state government has ordered an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau into the incident.

Amid reports that the Congress leaders had been absconding to evade arrest, Balakrishnan took part in the Assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

"I am ready to face any investigation and will appear before the investigation officer," he told a television channel after receiving bail, adding that he is innocent in the case.

Vijayan (78), the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his 38-year-old son Jijesh died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024, after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving Balakrishnan led the duo to take such drastic step.

Allegations have surfaced that Vijayan, in his capacity as a party office-bearer, accepted money from individuals seeking jobs at a Congress-controlled cooperative bank, reportedly under Balakrishnan's direction.

The Congress has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident, to be led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, chairperson of the party’s disciplinary committee. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH