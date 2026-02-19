Cong MLA urges special status, allowance for women marrying farmers in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Seeking to address the growing difficulty young farmers face in finding life partners, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to introduce a special incentive programme.

In a letter dated February 18, Kunigal MLA Ranganath proposed that the measure be taken up in the forthcoming Assembly session.

“My constituency, Kunigal Taluk, is predominantly rural, with a high dependence on agriculture. A large number of young men reside in villages and earn their livelihood through farming. However, many women are refusing to marry them,” he said in the letter.

Noting that several such men remain unmarried even after crossing the age of thirty, he said they are facing hardships due to the prevailing social trend.

“Therefore, I request that in the forthcoming session, a special allowance and a special status be announced for women who marry men residing in villages and engage in agriculture,” the MLA wrote.

Ranganath said the measure would help address the difficulties faced by young farmers in rural areas and encourage social support for agriculture-based livelihoods.