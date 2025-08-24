Cong MLA Veerendra Puppy sent to ED custody till Aug 28 in betting-linked money laundering case

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) A court here on Sunday sent Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 28 in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal betting.

According to sources, the MLA was flown in from Sikkim this morning.

A special ED team took him into custody upon his arrival at the airport here.

To prevent any untoward incident, strict security was in place at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

Searches were conducted by the central agency in multiple states as part of an alleged illegal betting-linked money laundering case against Puppy (50), his brother and some others on Friday. PTI GMS ROH