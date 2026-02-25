Cong MLAs allege land allotment for social organisations pending, walk out of Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Alleging delay in land allotment to social organisations for construction of hostels and community facilities, the Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly during the Zero Hour.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA Motiram Koli.

He pointed out that allocation of land to build student hostels for three communities in Reodar was pending.

To this, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena replied that the three allotment proposals were cleared during the last six months of the previous Congress government. The approvals were granted hurriedly and contained procedural shortcomings that were not addressed, he alleged.

"If the intent had been proper, such allotments would not have been made in the final six months. It appeared to be politically motivated," Meena said, adding that the present government would ensure land allotments to all communities in accordance with rules and due process.

Unhappy with the response, Congress legislators walked out of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel later accused the opposition of resorting to "drama" instead of engaging in meaningful discussion.

During Zero Hour, BJP MLA Ladulal Pitalia raised concerns over the spread of vilayati babool -- a thorny, drought-resistant small tree -- saying that the invasive species was adversely affecting agricultural and grazing land.

Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said the plant was harmful and claimed it consumes large quantities of water, contributing to depletion of groundwater levels.

He also alleged that the species was introduced during a Congress regime in the 1960s and the current state government is working on a plan to remove it from Rajasthan.

"People even call it Congress babool," he quipped.

In another matter, Congress MLA Geeta Barwad demanded that Asop sub-tehsil be upgraded to a full tehsil.

Revenue Minister Hemant Meena informed the House that a committee headed by Lalit K Panwar has been constituted to examine the creation and reorganisation of administrative units, and a decision would be taken after its report is submitted.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the government of targeting districts formed by the previous regime. Meena countered that those districts were created without following proper procedure and for political reasons.

Jully then responded by saying that the current government was dismantling rather than creating administrative units, leading to brief noisy scenes in the Assembly.