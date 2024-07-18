Cong MLAs create ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over power crisis

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Opposition Congress MLAs created a ruckus and raised slogans in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday over a power crisis in the state, even as the BJP government said power generation plants are operating at a higher capacity.

During the Zero Hour, Congress MLA from Bundi Harimohan Sharma raised the issue and said the power crisis was severe across Rajasthan but the government was not paying any attention to it.

"Due to the lack of vision of the government and the lack of a system, the entire Rajasthan is troubled. People are protesting. The government is filing false cases against those protesting peacefully," Sharma said.

Responding to the Congress MLA, Minister of State for Energy Hiralal Nagar said the state government operates power generation plants at a higher capacity with efficient management.

Had the previous government worked efficiently, the people of the state would not have faced the problem of power cuts, he added.

Dissatisfied with the minister's reply, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and other Congress legislators tried raising the issue but the speaker said the government's answer will have to be heard.

The opposition members raised slogans but the speaker did not pay heed and the proceedings continued. PTI AG IJT