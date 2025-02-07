Cong MLAs create uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over minister Kirodi Lal Meena's phone-tapping charge

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Opposition Congress MLAs created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday over minister Kirodi Lal Meena's allegation that his phone calls were being tapped.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm due to the pandemonium.

Congress MLAs had reached the House wearing black bands. They kept raising slogans in the well regarding the phone-tapping case.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully raised the issue saying the phone of the cabinet minister was being tapped and the minister had accused the chief minister of it.

"The chief minister should resign," Jully said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, pointing towards the Congress MLAs, said it was a group of thieves. He said the sloganeering of the opposition was wrong.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani asked the MLAs to let the Question Hour continue. However, the Congress MLAs came inside the well and started shouting slogans.

Given the uproar, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned till 2 pm.

Later, the Congress MLAs came out of the House and raised slogans on the stairs of the Assembly.

Talking to reporters, Jully said, "We will not let the proceedings continue until the chief minister answers in the House." "Do you think that any cabinet minister of the government is doing phone tapping? The Home Department is with the chief minister and this allegation is on the chief minister.

"Until the chief minister does not answer in the House, we will not let the proceedings continue," Jully said.

Friday is the last day of debate on the Budget speech of the governor. Jully and then Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will put forth their views on Governor Haribhau Bagade's address.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has accused his government of spying on him. On Thursday, he cornered the government at a public event at Amagarh temple in Jaipur.

Meena said he is not going to be afraid. "Earlier, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led government had also done the same with me. But he had dodged everyone," Meena said.

Talking to the reporters outside the Assembly, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said nothing remains to be proven after the serious allegations made by Meena.

"Either the chief minister should clarify these allegations in the House and get it investigated or remove the minister from the post. Nothing can be done except these two things," Dotasra said.

He said until a clear statement comes, the House will not be allowed to function.