Cong MLAs create uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Speaker says matter of concern for democracy

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday criticised the disruption of proceedings by the Opposition during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address, calling it a matter of concern for democracy.

He said that the Leader of the Opposition not giving a speech in the House and the continuous disruption during the Leader of the House's reply to the Governor's Address were unusual events in parliamentary history. Opposition Congress MLAs created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday over cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena's allegation that his phone calls were being tapped.

The opposition demanded a reply from the chief minister or his resignation. As a result, the House was adjourned three times due to the pandemonium.

Devnani said that the disruption of proceedings was a serious blow to the glorious parliamentary traditions of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

In a statement, he expressed his pain over the Opposition's lack of cooperation in running the House and added that, despite this, he conducted the proceedings during Question Hour and Zero Hour as per the agenda on Friday.

Devnani emphasised that the responsibility for running the House lies with both the Opposition and the ruling party.

He said that smooth functioning of the House is essential for democracy and every member of the Legislative Assembly must faithfully perform their role during the proceedings. PTI AG ARD ARD