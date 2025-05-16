Cong MLAs launch sit-in protest outside MP guv's house demanding Minister Shah's ouster

Jabalpur, May 16 (PTI) A group of Congress MLAs on Friday began an indefinite sit-in agitation in front of the Madhya Pradesh governor's residence here, demanding the dismissal of Minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet for his objectionable remarks aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, sat outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Mangubhai Patel.

Talking to PTI, Singhar said, "Yes, 15 MLAs are with me. We have started a sit-in protest indefinitely outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor. We have handed a memorandum to him seeking Shah's resignation." State Tribal Affairs Minister Shah made controversial statements during a public event in a rural area in Indore district earlier this week without naming Qureshi. Through his comments, the minister tried to present Colonel Sofia as the “sister of terrorists”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the remarks, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against him.

The Congress has been demanding Shah's resignation.

"It's been three days, and Shah has not been sacked yet. We want his resignation, and hence, we have taken to the streets," the Congress leader said.

The opposition party's protest has come ahead of a hearing on Shah's plea in the Supreme Court Court. On Thursday, the Apex Court chided the minister for his objectionable remarks against Colonel Qureshi and posted the hearing for Friday.

Col Qureshi shot to prominence after she shared details of ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched by the Indian armed forces, at press conferences with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. PTI LAL ARU