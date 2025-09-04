Cong MLAs raise issue of crop loss due to rains in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproar over the issue of crop loss caused by heavy rain in several parts of the state, with Congress MLAs targeting the BJP government and demanding immediate compensation for affected farmers.

During the Zero Hour, Congress legislators raised the issue and alleged negligence on the part of the state government.

MLAs Amit Chachan and Narendra Budania claimed that lakhs of acres of farmland have been affected and standing crops destroyed but the government has failed to take any concrete action.

Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Lal Meena assured the House that appropriate compensation would be provided to those affected. However, the proceedings were disrupted soon after Meena's statement.

Congress MLA Ashok Chandna began speaking without the Speaker's permission which led to a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress legislators.

Amid continued uproar, Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully led a protest against the government over the issue outside the assembly. He reached the assembly in a tractor but the security personnel refused entry to the tractor.

The Congress MLA then entered the assembly building holding banners and shouting slogans and alleged the government had failed to provide relief to affected farmers.

Some MLAs also carried crop samples damaged due to the rains as a mark of protest.

Jully said heavy rains across the state have destroyed crops and caused significant damage to life and property.

"The government has done nothing to provide relief to the affected people," he told reporters at the gate of the assembly. PTI SDA DV DV