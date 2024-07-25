Cong MLA's remark against seers triggers uproar in Rajasthan assembly

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday over a remark against seers made by Congress MLA Shravan Kumar that was later expunged by the speaker.

There was a heated argument over the remark between the treasury and opposition benches with BJP members demanding an apology from Kumar. Amid the din, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned thrice.

Kumar commented while speaking during the Zero Hour and it was objected to by BJP MLA Balak Nath, chief whip Jogeshwar Garg and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, who demanded an apology from the Congress legislator.

The three BJP members also demanded that Kumar's remark be expunged.

Congress MLA Rajendra Pareek intervened at this juncture, saying unwarranted statements should be expunged but ruling party MLAs should not make an issue out of those as such words often slip out while making speeches.

The speaker ruled that Kumar's remark be expunged and warned the MLAs not to make any statement against any religion or their seers.

Despite the speaker's ruling, MLAs Balak Nath, Pratap Puri and Balmukundacharya entered the Well of the House and demanded an apology. The House was adjourned thereafter.

The House resumed later without any disruption and the proceedings continued.