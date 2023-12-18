Cong MLA's son arrested for abetting wife's suicide in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (MP), Dec 18 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday.

Aditya Valmiki (35) was arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with his wife Monika's death, said Parasia's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Jitendra Singh said.

According to police, Aditya is the son of Sohanlal Valmiki, a Congress MLA from Parasia.

Monika had hanged herself at the Valmiki residence on December 14, leaving behind a suicide note in which she accused Aditya of harassing her physically and mentally, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case was registered against Aditya. He was arrested following a probe, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU