Cong MLAs stage kettle protest against 'growing' unemployment in MP

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress MLAs demonstrated on Wednesday in the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises by holding kettles and tea cups alleging rising unemployment in the state.

The MLAs held placards accusing the state government of forcing youngsters to sell tea by depriving them of jobs.

"Unemployment is growing in MP. Youths will have no option but to sell tea in such a situation," the leader of the opposition Umang Singhar, who led the protest on the third day of the winter session, told PTI.

He alleged the state government had promised to provide jobs to 2 lakh people every year.

"Why the government closed its door on jobs? Recruitments for the positions of doctors, police and contractual teachers are stopped. The government should reply," Singhar said.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav said youngsters are feeling cheated as the Mohan Yadav government has failed to take concrete steps for employment generation even after completing one year in office. PTI ADU NSK