Cong MLAs stage protest against MP govt with toy chameleons over OBC quota issue

Bhopal, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Monday staged a protest on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, holding toy chameleons to target the BJP government, alleging that it has been "changing its colour" on the issue of 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly premises on the first day of the monsoon session, and raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of cheating OBCs.

The protesting MLAs held toy chameleons in their hands while alleging that the government changed its colour like the reptile.

Talking to reporters, Singhar said, "The BJP-led state government is changing its colour like a chameleon on the issue of OBC reservation. Neither the policy nor the intention of the government is clear." "When the Supreme Court asks for answers, the government remains silent. But when the elections arrive, the politics of misleading the OBCs and gaining their votes begins," he said.

He further said that the Congress will continue to raise the issue of OBC reservation and social justice on every platform.

"This fight is not just for the reservation, but for social justice, equality and constitutional rights," he said.

Former minister and Congress MLA Sachin Yadav alleged that the BJP government has changed its colour from time to time on the issue of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

"Inside the house, the government claims to be a well-wisher of the OBCs, but when it comes to giving them benefits, it is working to take away their rights," he said.

The Congress has been demanding the implementation of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs for some time now.

The party leaders have claimed that in 1994, the Congress government had granted 14 per cent reservation to the OBCs and proposed to increase it to 27 per cent in 2003.

They have alleged that since the BJP came to power in the state, it has not taken any decision to implement the decision about the quota. PTI MAS ARU