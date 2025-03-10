Cong MLAs stage protest demanding longer budget session of MP assembly

Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) Legislators of the Congress staged a protest in the state assembly premises on Monday, the first day of the budget session, demanding that the session be extended.

The two-week budget session, which will conclude on March 24, will have nine sittings.

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the assembly premises, holding placards and sporting black masks.

Talking to reporters, Singhar said he had written to the government demanding an extension in the duration of the session, but it had not paid any heed.

"The youth don't have jobs, farmers are not getting fertilisers on time, the burden of debts has been increasing on people of the state, and people are not getting water with summer around the corner. The government should extend the duration so that MLAs can discuss and raise all these issues," he said.

The Congress leader claimed even the ruling party's MLAs were facing problems.

He claimed that the state government was running away from discussions as it wanted to suppress corruption-related issues.

Singhar said Congress MLAs will raise the issue of an alleged transport scam as the Lokayukta police and Income Tax Department have recovered disproportionate assets from a former constable of the state transport department.