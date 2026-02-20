Cong MLAs walkout from Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress legislators walked out from the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday after Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh blamed the previous Gehlot government for the delay in the completion of sewage treatment plants in the state.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, Kharra pointed out flaws in the execution of projects during the previous government's tenure.

He said during the previous government's tenure, several sewage projects were undertaken, but their operation and management were not properly followed.

"The sewage pipeline laid during the former government's rule had issues with the alignment of the inlet and outlet levels. The inlet was lowered and the outlet was raised. We have made efforts through authorities concerned to correct these mistakes," he said.

In many areas, he said, there are difficulties in fixing the inlet and outlet levels.

"The government's funds allocated for the project were not utilised properly," he said.

Congress MLAs objected to Kharra's replay and created uproar.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani moved to the next question following which the Congress members staged a walkout, saying they were dissatisfied with the minister's reply.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel accused the Congress of protesting when answers were not to their liking. PTI SDA DV DV