Cong MLC complains to police against actor's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Ruling Congress MLC in Telangana, Venkat Balmoor, on Saturday lodged a complaint with police against actor Srikanth Iyengar for his allegedly "objectionable comments" on Mahatma Gandhi.

Balmoor approached Central Crime Station (CCS) of city police with his petition and sought legal action against the actor for his alleged remarks which have since gone viral, according to a release from the MLC.

He said the complaints would also be given to the state Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Movie Artists Association (MAA) and the chairman of state Film Development Corporation (FDC).

Srikanth Iyengar should be removed as a member of MAA, Balmoor urged.

Meanwhile, a few activists of congress-affiliated students union, NSUI, tore down the posters of 'Ari - My Name is Nobody' film that features Iyengar, at a theatre here where the film was being screened, police said.

There was no immediate response from the actor on the complaint.