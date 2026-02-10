Cong more bothered about 'son', PM Modi recognised power of 'sun' instead: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised the power of the 'Sun' to help the poor, but the Congress promoted only the 'son' as they did not realise the power of the 'Sun'.

Replying to supplementary questions during the question hour, the Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has achieved total renewable energy of 272 Gigawatt, as on date.

"The prime minister recognised the power of 'Sun' to help the poor, but these people promoted the 'son' and did not realise the power of the 'sun', Joshi said in the upper house.

"They are more bothered about 'son', PM Modi recognised the power of 'sun'," he reiterated.

"Total during their time, including hydro, it was 81 gigawatt. Now, including hydro, it is 272 gigawatt. Solar energy was 2.8 gigawatt, today it is nearly 136 gigawatt," the minister informed the members.

"If you want to talk politically, I want to inform you that we are the third largest renewable energy producer in the world.

"There was a sun before Modi came, but PM Modi recognised the power of the Sun and he made the poor people understand that power and supported that. Now people are taking the benefit under schemes like PM-Kusum and PM-Suryaghar. There are many states that are demanding more and more under PM-Kusum," he said.

To another supplementary question on green ammonia, the minister said under the leadership of the prime minister, on the green hydrogen transition, "we are not just the participant but we are the people who are shaping it for the entire world. This is the situation today".

"Out of 5 million metric tonnes target, as on November 2025, 21 green hydrogen projects have been completed across the country with an overall capacity of 8,300 TPA. Overall, for electrolysers and hydrogen, Rs 19,000 crore has been earmarked. We are well on our way. There is still time up to 2028, and we are doing it," the minister said.

Green ammonia manufacturing has just started in the country and for a tender floated recently, "we have received the lowest price for the tender for green ammonia in India", he said.

"As on date, India has successfully tendered the quantity of 7.24 lakh tonne per annum. Till recently, this is the largest such tender of green ammonia anywhere in the world," he said, adding that a total of 25-30 percent of Ammonia required for fertilizers, will now be available from 2028 from green ammonia.

In his written reply to the question, the New and Renewable Energy Minister said, "The Government of India is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. India's green hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 Million Metric Tonnes per annum by 2030." "Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme, is a key component of the mission, which provides incentives for production of green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing. Scheme guidelines for implementation of the incentive scheme for green ammonia production and supply (under mode 2A) have been issued under SIGHT Programme.

"Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has discovered prices through competitive bids for the production and supply of 7,24,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia to 13 fertiliser units across India. This green ammonia capacity corresponds to 1,27,786 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production, in accordance with the equivalence factor of 0.1765 kg green hydrgen per kg of green ammonia," he said.

The estimated reduction in green house gas emissions due to replacement of 2.5 million tonnes of grey ammonia by green ammonia is about 5 million tonnes of equivalent CO₂ emissions annually on a life -- cycle basis, Joshi sad in his written reply.

While the emissions related to production of imported grey ammonia do not occur within India's territorial boundaries, its substitution with green ammonia contributes to global emission reduction, and facilitates the transition to renewable energy-based fertiliser production, he said. PTI SKC TRB