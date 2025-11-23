Congress move to go solo in BMC polls rattles Sena (UBT), MVA in tatters

Mumbai: The Congress's move to go solo in the BMC polls over its ally Shiv Sena (UBT)'s growing proximity with MNS stems from its concerns to protect the north Indian and Muslim voter base, but it also exposed ideological faultlines in the MVA bloc, political observers said.

The move also brought to the fore the internal dissensions within the Congress unit in Maharashtra, with a section of leaders preferring to ally with the Raj Thackery-led party in select local bodies, depending on the regional political dynamics, while others opposed any such association.

While Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has appealed to Congress to revisit its decision to contest independently, Mumbai Congress unit president Varsha Gaikwad remained firm on the solo contest.

However, the Congress finds itself in a piquant situation as another Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent, NCP (SP), has favoured a united contest by taking the MNS on board.

A Congress delegation led by Gaikwad recently met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar to discuss an electoral tie-up.

According to political experts, Shiv Sena (UBT) is expecting Pawar to convince the Congress high command to soften its position vis-à-vis the MNS for the sake of opposition unity, with a common goal to defeat the BJP.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said the party workers have told Pawar that MVA allies and anti-BJP parties should contest the Mumnai civic body elections together.

A Congress leader told PTI that there are two views in Congress over having a truck with the MNS, known for its "sons-of-the-sol" brand of politics and its aggressive stand against north-Indian migrants.

"Leaders opposing the alliance (for Mumbai polls) are of the view that Sena (UBT) will want to keep an upper hand in sharing of seats, like in Lok Sabha and assembly polls last year. Leaders in Mumbai want to strengthen the party's position in Mumbai", he said.

He explained that a section of Congress leaders feels Raj Thackeray can't be trusted due to his inconsistent political positions.

"We joined hands with Uddhav Thackeray with a Common Minimum Programme. We didn't ask him to abandon his Hindutva agenda," the leader told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

He said Uddhav is keen to establish Shiv Sena (UBT)'s control in Mumbai politics, which explains his move to mend fences with his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray.

Another section in Congress is of the view that a joint contest involving MNS and Sena (UBT) can help Congress defeat the BJP in areas where the grand old party is in a weak position.

"This explains CLP leader Vijay Waddetiwar's stand that a united opposition fight, including MNS, is needed to hand a drubbing to the BJP. However, it creates the perception that Congress is a divided house," the leader added.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant cited Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's remarks that the MVA and INDIA bloc alliances were meant for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Senior journalist Prakash Akolkar told PTI that Congress seems to be in a dilemma over its position on MNS and allying with MVA partners (for civic body polls).

"I thought the Congress would make its stand clear after the Bihar elections. However, it seems there are two views, and the party leadership should intervene. In the wider interest, Congress should fight under the MVA alliance in Mumbai or risk the division of non-Hindu and non-Maharashtrian votes", he said.

Akolkar said the Congress's move to go solo may pave the way for the BJP's victory in the BMC elections.

Elections to the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, while the civic corporation polls are expected to take place in January 2026.

The MNS has clarified that it was not part of the MVA and called Congress an amoeba, which hit back with a 'chameleon" jibe.

The ruling BJP has accused the Congress of changing its position as per political convenience.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, said the decision of the Mumbai Congress to not ally with the MNS could be "personal", and it is the people's wish that the MNS and his party come together.