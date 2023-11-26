Cong moves EC to restrict BRS not to mention disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in poll rallies

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to impose restrictions on BRS, not to mention the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in their poll campaign. The EC on November 24 gave a green signal to the state government to disburse the amount under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.

In a letter addressed to CEC Rajiv Kumar, Congress alleged that BRS leaders are making the EC’s nod as a "tool to influence" voters as if they are giving it out of their own pockets.

BRS leaders are blaming Congress for claiming that it obstructed the disbursement, which is not correct.

After the EC gave clearance, a press release from the state government said that as there are bank holidays on November 25, 26 and 27 and also the Election Commission directing that the distribution of money under Rythu Bandhu is not allowed on November 29 and 30, the funds would be deposited in the farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer method.

The State Agriculture Department said that 70 lakh farmers will benefit through Rythu Bandhu in this Yasangi (rabi) season. PTI GDK KH