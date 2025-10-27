Cong MP alleges 'shady dealings' in JLN stadium renovation after Argentina match called off

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday alleged "shady dealings" involving the Kerala government in connection with the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) International Stadium here, which was undertaken in preparation for a football match featuring the Argentina team.

The Ernakulam MP raised concerns about the stadium's future after the Argentine Football Association recently confirmed that the team would not play in Kerala next month.

The JLN Stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), a body under the state government, had entered into an agreement with the Sports Kerala Foundation—an entity under the state's Sports Department—for renovation works in anticipation of the Argentine team's visit.

The Sports Kerala Foundation later assigned a private company to execute the renovation.

Eden alleged that, as part of the works, trees were felled and construction was carried out in violation of existing norms.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that for felling trees in a public place, consent from the committee under the local body was mandatory.

He also questioned whether any private firm could directly seek permission to dismantle and renovate a public stadium and whether such a request would be entertained by the GCDA.

"I suspect there is a shady deal taking place with the support of the Kerala government behind these developments," he claimed.

Eden further alleged that the Sports Kerala Foundation, which had entered into the agreement with GCDA, lacked the technical expertise to undertake large-scale stadium development.

The Congress MP said people were now worried about the stadium's future after the Argentina match was called off.

"Now, no cricket matches are being held. It is used mainly for football. But we hear that the ISL team Kerala Blasters, which played here, will also move out. What will be the future of this stadium?" he asked.

He said the GCDA must clarify the public's concerns regarding the stadium's operations.

"We remained silent because Messi's arrival was expected to boost Kochi's growth, and many people were eager to see him. Now that the Argentine team is not coming, GCDA should clarify whether the renovation will continue and who will operate the stadium," he added.

Meanwhile, State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman refused to comment when reporters asked about the Argentina team's visit.

Earlier, a private company and the Kerala Sports Department had announced that the Argentine team, led by star footballer Lionel Messi, would play a major international fixture at the JLN Stadium next month.

However, it was recently confirmed that no match would be played during FIFA's November window. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK ROH