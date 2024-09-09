Cong MP asks Kunbis to vote for community members, targets colleague Wadettiwar's constituency

Chandrapur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chandrapur Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Dhanorkar urged Kunbis to ensure members of the community get their votes.

Speaking at a function organised by the community on Sunday, Dhanorkar asked people to ensure a Kunbi wins from Brahmapuri assembly seat, which incidentally is represented by her senior Congress colleague and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar, one of the Maharashtra Congress' prominent OBC faces, is not a Kunbi.

Dhanorkar also trained her guns on Gadchiroli assembly constituency, which is represented by state minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

"Do not fall prey to false assurances. Some leaders are exploiting the Kunbi community. We must get together and support members of our community irrespective of political affiliations. The tradition of others (non-Kunbis) being elected from Brahmapuri and Gadchiroli must change," she said.

In his address, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke said he would take all efforts to ensure his party fields a Kunbi candidate from Brahmapuri. PTI COR BNM