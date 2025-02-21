Cong MP attack: Assam CM says 10 culprits identified; victim alleges police inaction

Guwahati/ Nagaon, Feb 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 10 people were identified so far for attacking Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his PSOs in Nagaon district, even as the opposition leader filed a police complaint, naming 22 people, and alleged that the local SP did nothing to stop the assault.

The matter was raised in the Assembly during its ongoing Budget session, leading to two brief adjournments, as the Congress created noisy scenes demanding discussion on the issue.

"The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sharing the names and the places of the accused, he said that the police would take action as per the law.

In another post later, the chief minister claimed that Hussain had refused to undergo a medical examination, which was hampering the investigation process.

“Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sri Rakibul Hussain today filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging an assault that occurred yesterday. However, the MP has so far declined to undergo a medical examination,” Sarma said.

He maintained that without the examination, law enforcement cannot accurately determine and apply the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the FIR.

“It is crucial for the Congress party and the Leader of the Opposition to take note of this position,” the chief minister added.

Hussain, in his FIR, has named 22 people in connection with the attack on him and alleged that the local SP was standing nearby but did nothing to stop it.

This was the second FIR registered by Nagaon Police after the first one at Rupahihat based on the complaint by Hussain's PSO following the attack on Thursday.

A senior police official said the complaint by Hussain was registered at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

"In my FIR, I have named 22 people. The attackers were dreaded criminals and were in jail earlier. After coming out, they are now working as the BJP's hired criminals," Hussain alleged.

He also alleged that when he was being attacked, Nagaon SP Swapnanil Deka was nearby but he did not come to his rescue.

"The SP and Rupahihat officer-in-charge were directly involved in the attack. Though I have filed the FIR, I don't have much hope," he said.

The SP did not respond to questions regarding the allegations levelled against him by the MP.

However, he told PTI that 10 suspected attackers have been identified and a search operation is on to nab them.

"A detailed investigation into the incident is underway to unearth the cause behind the attack on the MP," he added.

Hussain, the MP from Dhubri constituency, his son Tanzil and his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) were attacked by masked miscreants amid 'go back' slogans in the Rupahihat area of Nagaon. Though the MP was allegedly attacked with a cricket bat, he escaped unhurt. His son also did not suffer any injury. His two PSOs sustained minor injuries.

During the day, Congress moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issue.

As the Speaker disallowed the motion, the opposition legislators created noisy scenes inside the House, leading to two brief adjournments.

The government assured of a thorough probe into the incident and a statement in the House to pacify the Congress.

Congress workers also staged protests in different parts of the state, including Guwahati and Nagaon.

Effigies of the chief minister were burnt, scuffles took place between police and the agitators, roads were blocked and sit-in demonstrations took place at several places.

The state Congress submitted two memoranda to the governor and DGP, demanding immediate action against the SP and Rupahihat OC for their role in "allowing" the attack.

The CM told the Assembly on Thursday that the security of the parliamentarian will be beefed up while he is in Nagaon district, particularly in Samaguri and Rupahihat.

The opposition parties slammed the state government, stating that the incident was a "murder of democracy".