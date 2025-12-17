Cong MP Deepender Hooda calls for detailed discussion on air pollution in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday wore a special air filter mask in the Parliament House complex to highlight the issue of air pollution and demanded a detailed discussion on it.

Hooda staged a symbolic protest over the issue of air pollution by wearing the special mask in the Parliament premises.

He said living in Haryana and Delhi-NCR is harmful to the health of the people, and a government that doesn't even allow a discussion on air pollution in Parliament is also harmful to the country.

Hooda demanded that the Central government immediately take notice of the grave problem of air pollution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav should take responsibility, and the chief ministers of all the affected states should be called, he said.

A detailed discussion on air pollution should be held in Parliament, suggestions should be taken from everyone, and based on that, a concrete solution should be presented to the people of the country, Hooda said.

"We will welcome and support the government on this issue," he added. PTI ASK MNK MNK