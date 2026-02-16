Cong MP flays BJP office bearer for 'derogatory' remarks

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Congress MP Jothimani on Monday claimed that a BJP Karur district office bearer made derogatory remarks against her.

Lashing out at BJP Karur district president Senthil Nathan for his alleged "derogatory and obscene" remarks against her, Jothimani said humiliating women and using obscene attacks as a political weapon against them was the BJP's ideology.

Posting a video clip on her social media platform 'X' of a BJP agitation in Karur on February 10, the Karur MP said in her post that a complaint has been lodged against him with the police.

Senthil Nathan had participated in the party's agitation condemning the DMK and the Congress.