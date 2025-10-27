Cong MP Hibi Eden alleges 'shady dealings' in stadium renovation, govt denies charges

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday alleged "shady dealings" by the Kerala government in the renovation of Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ahead of a proposed Argentina football match— a charge the state sports minister's office denied, clarifying that no sponsor or private firm would hold ownership or exclusive rights after November 30.

The Ernakulam MP raised concerns about the stadium's future after the Argentine Football Association recently confirmed that the team would not play in Kerala next month.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), had entered into an agreement with the Sports Kerala Foundation—an entity under the state's sports department—for renovation works in anticipation of the Argentine team's visit.

The Sports Kerala Foundation later assigned a private company to execute the renovation.

Eden alleged that, as part of the project, trees were felled and construction was carried out in violation of existing norms.

Speaking to reporters here, he said consent from the committee under the local body was mandatory for felling trees in a public place.

He also questioned whether a private firm could directly seek permission to dismantle and renovate a public stadium, and whether such a request would be entertained by the GCDA.

"I suspect there is a shady deal taking place with the support of the Kerala government behind these developments," he claimed.

Eden further alleged that the Sports Kerala Foundation, which had entered into the agreement with the GCDA, lacked the technical expertise to undertake large-scale stadium development.

The Congress MP said people were now worried about the stadium’s future after the Argentina match was cancelled.

"Now, no cricket matches are being held. It is used mainly for football. But we hear that the ISL team Kerala Blasters, which played here, will also move out. What will be the future of this stadium?" he asked.

He said the GCDA must clarify the public’s concerns regarding the stadium's operation.

"We remained silent because Messi's arrival was expected to boost Kochi's growth, and many people were eager to see him. Now that the Argentine team is not coming, GCDA should clarify whether the renovation will continue and who will operate the stadium," he added.

Meanwhile, the state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's office issued a statement denying any irregularities in the renovation.

The statement said no ownership or exclusive rights had been granted to any sponsor or private company after November 30.

It added that the government order clearly specifies that all financial commitments related to the match would be borne by the sponsor.

"The sponsor bears full responsibility for expenses related to ground renovation, new seating, floodlight upgrades, and other civil works. Monitoring and technical coordination committees have been constituted by the government for supervision," the statement said.

Efforts are ongoing to resolve issues and proceed with the match, it said, noting that "the government is committed to upgrading Kochi Stadium into a FIFA-standard international stadium." The GCDA also issued a release stating that all renovation work was being carried out by the Sports Kerala Foundation after consultations with the state government, the sports department, and the chief minister.

It said renovation work would be completed before November 30 and confirmed that ISL matches would be held at the stadium in December.

"Once the FIFA window becomes available after November 30, all necessary steps will be taken by the GCDA to host an international football match," the release added.

Anto Augustine, the event sponsor, said the GCDA had entrusted the Sports Kerala Foundation with the responsibility of carrying out renovation works at the stadium till November 30.

He said it was the Sports Kerala Foundation that had assigned his company to undertake the necessary works for hosting the Argentina match.

"I have an agreement with the Sports Kerala Foundation, which is the authority to organise the match," he said.

"For any irregularity, there should be a loss of government money. But here, no such loss has occurred — the only losses were mine," he added, saying his intention was solely to help develop a world-class stadium.

Earlier, the private company and the Kerala Sports Department had announced that the Argentine team, led by star footballer Lionel Messi, would play a major international fixture at the JLN Stadium next month.

However, it was later confirmed that no match would be played during FIFA's November window. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK ROH