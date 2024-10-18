Cong MP Imran Masood asks when will action be taken against vandals in Bahraich

Moradabad (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Congress MP Imran Masood hit out at the UP government saying it had not taken action against those involved in vandalism in Bahraich violence.

Speaking to media at the Congress' Save Constitution Resolution Conference here, Masood talked about the recent violence in Bahraich. He asked will justice be served to the victims of the Maharajganj incident in which homes and shops were destroyed and women were assaulted.

"People's houses and shops were burnt and women were molested. When will action be taken against those responsible for the violence and vandalism?" he asked on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj of Bahraich on Sunday. The incident flared up communal tensions in the area.

Police arrested five people including three of the named accused in the incident following an encounter on Thursday.

Speaking at the conference, the MP from Saharanpur hit at the central government alleging that it plans to dismantle the Waqf Board to seize control of graveyards, mosques and idgahs. "The Congress will not allow this to happen," he asserted.

Masood emphasised that the government's moves to abolish the Waqf Board are a direct attempt to confiscate the land designated for its use.

"The government is trying to abolish the Waqf Board to confiscate its land, to seize control of graveyards, mosques and idgahs of the Waqf Board," said Masood vowing that the Congress will stand firm against these intentions.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in August and referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further examination after opposition parties raised strong objections to certain provisions of the draft law.

According to the government, the bill aims at reducing conflicts and disputes. It also has provisions for setting up a digital platform for online registration and monitoring of waqf properties.