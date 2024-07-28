Cong MP introduces bill in LS for promoting rational thought, critical thinking

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A private member's bill, seeking to promote rational thought, critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making in society, has been introduced in the Lok Sabha by a Congress MP .

Benny Behanan, the MP from Kerala's Chalakudy, on Friday introduced The Promotion of Rational Thought Bill, 2024 which envisages the constitution of a Board -- to be known as the Board for the Promotion of Rational Thought and Critical Thinking -- for the implementing the provisions of the proposed act.

Behanan said there is an urgent need for promoting rational thought in the wake of rising superstitions in the society.

"At a time when the prime minister is talking about being non-biological and rational thinking not being promoted since 2014, this bill is of critical importance," he told PTI.

It was India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who promoted rational thought and a scientific temper, the Congress MP said.

Critical thinking and divergent views are not encouraged since the BJP came to power because the PM and his party have promoted irrational thought and superstitions, Behanan alleged.

In its statement of objects and reasons, the bill states that rational thought and critical thinking are the bedrock of a progressive and informed society.

In recognising the fundamental importance of fostering intellectual curiosity, logical reasoning, and evidence-based decision-making, the bill seeks to emphasise the integration of curricula and teaching methodologies in educational institutions that focus on nurturing critical thinking skills, logical reasoning, and scientific inquiry, the statement says.

It calls for fostering an environment that encourages questioning and analysis aimed to empower individuals with the tools necessary for sound decision-making.

The bill also seeks to promote the use of empirical evidence and rational analysis in government policies, public programmes, and societal initiatives.

It calls for cultivating a culture that values intellectual discourse, respectful debate, and open-mindedness by encouraging individuals to engage in constructive conversations based on reason and evidence, and seeks to build a society that celebrates diverse perspectives while upholding the principles of rational thought.

It also calls for recognising the influential role of media in shaping public opinion, by encouraging media organisations to contribute to the promotion of rational thought.

The bill seeks to provide platforms for well-informed discussions and states that fact-based reporting is essential in countering misinformation and promoting public understanding.

It calls for advancing understanding of cognitive processes and effective educational methodologies, and allocating resources to support research in areas such as cognitive science and logical reasoning.

The bill seeks to establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism to assess the impact of its provisions on society.

In conclusion, the statement said that the "Promotion of Rational Thought Bill" is a forward-looking legislative initiative aimed at fortifying the intellectual foundations of our society, the statement of object states.

"By prioritizing critical thinking, evidence-based decision-making, and a culture of reasoned discourse, the Act envisions a society better equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world," it states.

"This Act may be called The Promotion of Rational Thought Act, 2024," the bill states.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, it shall be the duty of the appropriate government to promote rational thought and critical thinking in educational institutions, workplaces and public discourse," the bill states.

The bill also calls for the central government to provide requisite funds to institutions who are engaged in research on cognitive science, logical reasoning and educational methodologies that enhance rational thought and critical thinking.

A Private Member's Bill is a legislative proposal that is initiated by an individual Member of the Parliament, who is not a Minister.

The importance of Private Member's Bills lies in the fact that they enable legislators to draw attention to issues which might not be represented in Government Bills or to highlight the issues and gaps in the existing legal framework requiring legislative intervention.

While it is true that only a small number of Private Members' Bills, 14 to be exact, have successfully been enacted into law, their impact cannot be understated.