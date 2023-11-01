Cong MP Karti writes to parliamentary IT panel chief, seeks meeting on Apple warning issue

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee for IT to hold a meeting of the panel over several opposition leaders receiving an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones, sources said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairperson Prataprao Jadhav, panel member Chidambaram urged him to call all those people who have got the warning message from Apple as also representatives of the firm at the meeting, they said.

Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government, a charge Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected but assured a thorough probe.

Those who received such notifications included Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singh Deo and Bhupinder Singh Hooda; Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and some aides of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also received the notification.

Yechury and Chaturvedi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Moitra shot off a missive to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over the issue and demanding action.

iPhone-maker Apple Inc reacted to the claims of the opposition leaders, saying it is possible that some threat notifications may be false alarms and some attacks may not be detected. It, however, refused to say what triggered warnings received by opposition leaders. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB