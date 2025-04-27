Cong MP, MLA attacked in Assam during panchayat poll campaign

Nagaon (Assam), Apr 27 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants on Sunday attacked Congress MP Pradyut Borodoloi and party MLA Sibamoni Bora while they were on their way to attend a panchayat polls meeting in Nagaon district of Assam, police said.

Both escaped with minor injuries but their vehicles were damaged, the police said.

The incident took place at Upar-Dumdumia village under Dhing police station when the duo along with party workers were moving from one campaign meeting to another, a police officer said.

"After attending an election meeting at Balikatia, Bordoloi along with APCC spokesman Mohsin Khan and Bora were moving towards Jengoni village to attend another meeting. Around that time, a gang of 10-12 masked miscreants in black dresses intercepted the convoy at an isolated place and attacked them," he added.

Both Bordoloi and Bora escaped with minor injuries in the attack, but their vehicles were damaged with windshields being smashed by iron rods and hockey sticks, the officer said.

"In the attack, the PSOs of Bordoloi and Bora were injured. An FIR has been lodged by the MP at Solguri outpost. The probe is on to nab the culprits," the officer said.

The Congress leaders were taken to a nearby local health centre and were administered first aid, police said.

Later, talking to reporters about the incident, Bordoloi said the goons tried to attack them but they got down from the vehicles and hid beneath the vehicles to protect themselves.

"They tried to hit us with sticks and rods, but we survived with minor injuries as we were under our SUVs... ," he claimed.

Bordoloi condemned the incident and alleged that the pre-planned attack was sponsored by the ruling BJP in view of the ensuing panchayat polls.

"Similar attacks took place in Samaguri constituency during the assembly bypolls. Later, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was also attacked in the district, but the attackers are still roaming free and police have done nothing," he alleged.

Bora said that she has never faced such an attack in her entire life as a politician.

"This is the third attack on me after I became an MLA. The ruling BJP has taken politics to the lowest level in the state," the MLA said.

Panchayat elections will be held in two phases on May 2 and 7 in Assam's 27 districts for the first time after the delimitation of the constituencies. The counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on May 11. PTI TR TR RG