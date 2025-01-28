Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi visits family of tiger attack victim; CPI(M) waves black flags

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 28 (PTI) Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited the family of the woman who was killed by a tiger last week in this high-range district in Kerala.

She also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the Congress, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December 2024.

Black flags were waved at Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary, by CPI(M) workers, who shouted at her to "go back", while she was on her way to the home of the tiger attack victim.

She reached the house of Radha, who was killed by a tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24, at around 1.15 pm and consoled the family, a party source said.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Wayanad on Monday and an autopsy on the dead cat revealed the presence of the victim's hair, dress, and a pair of earrings in its stomach, forest officials said.

After leaving Radha's home, Priyanka visited Vijayan's family.

Vijayan's family told reporters that Priyanka assured them of the party's support and backing for all their financial and other issues.

They also said that she assured them of appropriate action by the party after receiving the report of the commission constituted by the Congress to look into the suicide of Vijayan, who was the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his son.

"She (Priyanka) said she would call soon. She was very supportive. She asked us not to be disheartened. She said our financial issues would be resolved quickly. We had not sent her the letter left behind by our father (Vijayan). So, we told her about its contents. She heard us out," the family said.

Seventy-eight-year-old Vijayan and his son Jijesh, 38, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024, after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving MLA I C Balakrishnan pushed the duo to take such drastic action.

Prominent Congress leaders in the district, including Balakrishnan and DCC president N D Appachan, were, thereafter, arrested in connection with the case and released on bail as they had obtained anticipatory bail from court.

Priyanka arrived at the Kannur airport and then travelled to Wayanad by road. PTI HMP HMP KH