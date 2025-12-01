Cong MP Renuka Chowdhury slams PM Modi for 'drama' jibe

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "master in drama" and ruling party leaders as Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys who shut their eyes, ears and mouth.

Reacting to PM Modi's drama jibe at the opposition, the Congress MP said, "There is no bigger drama than the psychobabble he is talking about".

"This psychobabble that he is talking about, is there any bigger drama than this. There is no other drama as he is a master at (indulging in) drama. How can we be in competition with them in this drama," Chowdhury said.

"So, we have not got rattled. It is them who have got rattled. Let them run the House, we will see and raise our issues," she said.

"They (ruling party leaders) are Mahatma Gandhi's 'bhakts' (disciples). Mahatma Gandhi had three monkeys, who shut their eyes, ears and mouth. They have become just like them. Let God spare us and this country from these 'bhakts' (disciples)," Chowdhury told PTI.

Chowdhury was reacting to PM Modi's remark that Parliament is not a place for drama but a place for delivery.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the Winter session, the prime minister said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate, and offered to give the opposition tips to bring positivity in politics.

"We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery," Modi said, hitting out at the opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings.