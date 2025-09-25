Cong MP seeks deferment of education loan repayment for those affected by US' H-1B policy change

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by Indians due to the US imposing a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas and sought a five-year deferment on repayment of education loans for those who have returned to India without securing an H-1B visa despite having job offers.

In his letter to Modi, Tagore flagged the growing concern among Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States who are facing serious financial distress due to challenges related to the H-1B visa process.

"Due to the recent hike in the cost associated with obtaining an H-1B visa, which has reportedly risen up to USD 100,000, students who have already taken substantial education loans and paid their tuition fees to US universities are now burdened with additional and unexpected financial pressure.This situation affects not only those graduating this year but also those who are currently pursuing multi-year programmes in the US and intend to stay back for employment under the H-1B visa route," the MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said.

Many of these students, coming from middle-class and lower-income families, had made their education choices based on the expectation of gaining employment post-study and repaying their loans over time, he said.

"However, the randomized nature of the H-1B lottery system, combined with rising visa costs, has led to a situation where students are returning to India with no job and heavy debt, despite being highly qualified," Tagore said.

The Congress MP sought a five-year deferment on repayment of education loans, including interest, for students who have returned to India without securing an H-1B visa despite having job offers.

Tagore also sought directions to public and private sector banks to adopt a compassionate approach under RBI guidance for such cases.

He called for exploration of support mechanisms such as re-skilling programs, domestic job facilitation, or start up funding access to help reintegrate these students into the Indian workforce.

"This support would bring much-needed relief to thousands of affected students and their families, who have made significant sacrifices in the pursuit of higher education and global opportunities. Addressing their concerns at this crucial time will reflect the government's commitment to safeguarding the future of our youth," Tagore said in his letter dated September 22.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas.

The Trump administration clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee requirement for H1B visas does not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions. PTI ASK DV DV