Cong MP Tewari calls for calibrated approach to wade through changing global security situation

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said the axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran has dangerously jeopardised the nuclear order put out under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), posing a threat to international peace and stability.

India is on its own in the backdrop of the current geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Tewari said, as he called for a calibrated approach to wade through the "irrevocably changing global security situation".

The Congress MP from Chandigarh was speaking at the eighth edition of the two-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) that began at the Lake Sports Complex near Sukhna Lake on Saturday, a statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the former Union minister said the Russian invasion of Ukraine unleashed an amorphous grouping of state alliances with a potential to upend the global security architecture.

"The axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran has dangerously jeopardised the nuclear order put out under the NPT mechanism, posing a threat to international peace and stability," he said.

Tewari was part of a group discussion on 'Implications for India vis-a-vis the West in the backdrop of the Axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran pivot of geography' moderated by Major General (Retd) Mandip Singh.

"We as a nation need to evolve a comprehensive security doctrine to negotiate this situation and tide above efforts to constrain us globally, with China and Russia both getting closer to Pakistan," Tewari said.

"Our security and energy needs make us dependent on Russia. We need to be cognizant of the fact that Russia is not putting all its eggs in one basket (India) and is hedging its bet by trying to forge a relationship with Pakistan, our immediate and persistent security threat," Tewari added.

"A loose alliance of nuclear weapon states has emerged across the top and the centre of Asia, stretching from North Asia to West Asia, encompassing Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran.

"You see a convergence of interests, which, in the next decade, will be India's biggest security dilemma. How do we really confront it, deal with it, is something which is going to be a serious challenge for our policy planners and strategic thinkers," Tewari said.

The opening day of MLF also witnessed book discussions, showcasing in-depth conversations featuring authors and distinguished veterans, celebrating India's rich military heritage and valour.

Discussions were held on "General's Jottings", a book penned by Lieutenant General (Retd) KJ Singh on the different aspects of India's military and security policy.

In the second session, discussions were held on the book "Requiem for a Soldier" by Abhishek Sanyal. PTI CHS ARI