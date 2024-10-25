Cong MP urges culture minister to propose UNESCO world heritage site tag for Thiruvalluvar statue

New Delhi: Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijay Vasanth has written to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging him to propose the nomination of the Thiruvalluvar statue, located in his constituency, as a UNESCO world heritage site.

The Thiruvalluvar Statue, standing majestically at 133 feet, is not only an iconic symbol of Tamil culture but also an embodiment of the universal values espoused by the great philosopher and poet Thiruvalluvar, Vasanth said in his letter to Shekhawat.

This remarkable statue attracts thousands of visitors annually, who come and pay homage to its profound significance in promoting the ideals of love, ethics, and social justice, he said in his letter dated October 24.

"The statue's architectural brilliance and its picturesque setting on Kanyakumari's coastline enhances its cultural and historical significance. It is a testament to the rich heritage of the Tamil people and symbolizes our collective aspiration for peace and harmony," the Congress MP said.

Furthermore, the statue is an integral part of the broader cultural landscape of Kanyakumari, which includes other important sites that reflect the region's historical depth and diversity, he said.

"In light of these factors, I believe that the Thiruvalluvar Statue deserves recognition on the international stage. Designating it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site would not only preserve its legacy for future generations but also boost tourism and cultural exchange in our region," he said.

Vasanth sought the minister's support in initiating the necessary steps to nominate the Thiruvalluvar Statue for UNESCO World Heritage status.

"This initiative will greatly enhance our efforts to honour and promote our cultural heritage while ensuring its conservation for posterity," he said.