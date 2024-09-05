Cong MP urges Maharashtra govt to provide succour to rain-hit farmers

Latur, Sep 5 (PTI) Congress MP Shivaji Kalge has urged the Maharashtra government to provide immediate succour to farmers in Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra as recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding have caused large-scale damage to their crops.

He also demanded a waiver of farm loan for the affected farmers.

Kalge, who represents the Latur Lok Sabha constituency, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Udgir in Latur district on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event, and submitted to them a memorandum of demands.

"Farmers in Marathwada region are once again grappling with a natural calamity. It is essential that farmers in Latur and Nanded districts receive immediate and unconditional assistance without panchnama (assessment)," the memorandum said.

"Crops such as soybeans, urad and cotton witnessed irreparable damage. Farmers are already facing severe financial distress and are crushed under the weight of mounting debts. In this situation, providing loan waiver would offer much-needed relief," he said. PTI COR NP