Cong MP writes to Birla, seeks action against Patra for using 'slanderous language' against LoP

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, expressing deep concern over BJP's Sambit Patra allegedly using "slanderous language" against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a media interaction, and sought stringent action against the ruling party leader.

In his letter to Birla, Tagore alleged that Patra's conduct was a "clear violation" of the decorum and ethics expected of a member of Parliament.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs K Laxman and Patra cited a report published by French media outlet "Mediapart" to target Gandhi, after the ruling party raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. Patra claimed that billionaire investor George Soros and some US-based agencies, investigative media platform "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)" and Gandhi occupy three sides of a "dangerous" triangle trying to destabilise India and stoke public disaffection for a regime change in the country.

"I am writing to express deep concern over the highly inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour exhibited by MP Sambit Patra during a recent media interaction in New Delhi on December 5, 2024. During this interaction, Sambit Patra used highly slanderous language against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi," Tagore said in his letter to Birla.

"Such behaviour not only tarnishes the image of Parliament but also insults the dignity of a high constitutional office. As a custodian of Parliament, I urge you to take immediate and stringent action against Sambit Patra," the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar and the party's whip in the Lok Sabha said.

"I trust that you will address this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity and integrity of our parliamentary system," Tagore said. PTI ASK RC